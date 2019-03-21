England vs Czech Republic: Gareth Southgate's Best Available Three Lions Lineup

England welcome the Czech Republic to Wembley Stadium in their Euro 2020 qualifying opener on Friday evening.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be looking to build some form ahead of the summer's Nations League finals in Portugal where they will face the Netherlands in the semi final of the tournament.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Southgate will be without some key players for the two qualifying games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, but will still be confident due to the abundance of talent he has in the squad.

Here's a look at how they could lineup.

Goalkeepers and Defenders

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) – England’s number one at the World Cup, Pickford has endured a difficult season at Everton. He has made some high profile mistakes this season, but has also made some crucial saves for the Toffees. Southgate clearly trusts the Everton man, and his distribution skills form a key part of England’s game, so expect him to retain his place between the sticks for the Three Lions.

Kyle Walker (RB) – The Manchester City full-back is one of the more experienced members of Southgate’s squad and the England boss will be looking to him to provide leadership on Friday.

Harry Maguire (CB) – The Leicester City centre-back was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and will be looking to further cement his place as one of Southgate’s first choice defenders.

Michael Keane (CB) – Michael Keane’s last England appearance came during the 3-0 win over the USA in November and with John Stones out injured, this is a chance for the Everton defender to show Southgate what he can bring to the national side.

Ben Chilwell (LB) – With Luke Shaw withdrawing from the squad, and Danny Rose’s inconsistent form at Tottenham Hotspur, Chilwell will be looking to bring is impressive club performances to the national set-up. He made his England senior debut in September 2018 and will be hoping to add to the five caps he has so far.

Midfielders

Ross Barkley (CM) - Jordan Henderson has been cleared to play by club manager Jurgen Klopp but Southgate may choose to be overly cautious and draft in Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley instead.

Eric Dier (CM) – Despite only recently coming back from injury, Spurs midfielder Dier will provide defensive cover for the back four on Friday. With Dier at the base of midfield, England's full backs will be given the freedom to join the attack and overload the Czech defence.

Dele Alli (CM) – Like teammate Eric Die, Alli has also recently returned from injury. Southgate will hope that Alli is fit enough to face the Czech Republic as he gives the England midfield an attacking edge.

Forwards

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Raheem Sterling (RW) – The Manchester City man is on fire at the moment. He has 19 goals in all competitions for his club side and Gareth Southgate will want Sterling to bring this form to the Three Lions. On his day he is unplayable, and this is what the England fans will want to see at Wembley.

Harry Kane (ST) – Harry Kane is the first name on the team sheet when fit. His presence unsettles even the most experienced of defences and with him leading the attack, England will feel confident that they can beat anyone. His combination with Sterling could provide plenty of goals for England and is a key part of Gareth Southgate’s plan.

Jadon Sancho (LW) - Marcus Rashford is a major doubt after missing training on Tuesday so Borussia Dortmund youngster Sancho could be drafted in for his first competitive start for the national side.