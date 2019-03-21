Joleon Lescott Claims No Liverpool Players Would Get into Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Side

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has said that none of the current Liverpool players would get into the City side at present, as the two sides go head to head for the title the Premier League.

The Reds have a narrow advantage as things stand, with two points separating them from City in second, but Pep Guardiola's side remain slight favourites to win the trophy owing to their game in hand and perceived greater strength in depth.

And Lescott, who lifted the Premier League title twice with City between 2009 and 2014, believes that such is the strength of Guardiola's squad, that he wouldn't take a single Liverpool player in it.

He told sportingbet.com: "Both Guardiola and Klopp will each be happy with their own team and their players suit their styles of football.

"I’m not sure I’d take a single one of Liverpool’s players for Man City’s team, but it’s fair to say both have put together great squads.





"From a Man City perspective, I have been very impressed with Laporte this season, who has arguably made a similar impact to what Van Dijk has at Liverpool."

Such is Lescott's confidence in City, in fact, that he added that he believes they are capable of going on and claiming an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies.

He added: "Man City are the only team that are capable of winning the quadruple and they would have to be regarded as the best team that has ever been assembled should they go on to do that.

"Guardiola will be looking to retain the Premier League again this year, but he is an ambitious man and that is being reflected in the direction Man City are heading this season."