Juventus & Real Madrid Shortlist Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Ahead of Summer Rebuild

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Chelsea's World Cup-winning midfielder N'Golo Kanté is a transfer target for both Real Madrid and Juventus ahead of the summer window.

The 27-year-old has spent the last three years in west London after arriving as a £32m signing from Leicester City, where he starred alongside the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez during their historic title-winning campaign.

Kanté signed a contract extension in November and is now tied to Chelsea until 2023, but a report from Corriere dello Sport (via CalcioMercato) claims that the France international is now being eyed by Juventus and Real Madrid.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Both clubs are looking to make serious improvements to their squads this summer ahead of the new season, with Juve specifically concerned that next season's title defence will prove to be much tougher than in recent years.

Chelsea's Kanté would likely walk straight into Juventus' starting lineup, leaving the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Emre Can fighting for first-team football in Turin.

One major issue for the Bianconeri, however, is the fact that Kanté is currently earning €18m-a-year in wages at Chelsea, more than double what Paulo Dybala pockets with the Serie A giants.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will be looking to have a top to bottom makeover following their decision to re-appoint Zinedine Zidane as the club's manager.

Los Blancos are currently sitting third in La Liga, closer on points to Deportivo Alavés than Barcelona at the top of the table, while they're also out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

The club want to bring in some extra competition for midfielders Toni KroosLuka Modrić and Casemiro, identifying Chelsea star Kanté as the ideal player to fit into Zidane's side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message