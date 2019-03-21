Liverpool Youngster Ben Woodburn Revels in Wales Winner After 'Tough' Season

Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn revelled in his last-gasp winner for Wales against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday night, on the back of an admittedly "tough" campaign.

Woodburn started the season on loan at Sheffield United, but struggled to adapt to life under Chris Wilder, earning just seven appearances for the Blades before the deal was cut short prematurely in January.

Since returning to Merseyside, he has made four appearances in Premier League 2 for the U23s, notching one goal, and is without a first team call up from Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to reporters after the game at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, as quoted by the Mirror, Woodburn conceded: “It’s been a tough season for me.

“I’m obviously back at Liverpool now - but I’m trying to push on and get some games. I got that with Wales and got the goal.”

And his national team manager Ryan Giggs was delighted with his overall impact, declaring: “He will definitely be an option that I look upon for Sunday.

“It was great to see Woody get on the scoresheet. A few years ago he burst on the scene but he’s had a difficult time so it was great to see him score.

“Very often the first loan move just doesn’t quite happen, for whatever reason. There are always different reasons. It just didn’t quite happen. Sheffield United were doing so well he was in and out but now he’s back, he looks fit. He’s at a very good club who will look after him."

Despite his troubles, Giggs was in no doubt as to the Liverpool man's abilities, explaining: “When you’ve got that talent, that doesn’t go away. Now he’s got himself in really good physical condition and he’s a threat.

“The last few camps, he’s been really good in training. You could see the quality. I was dying to give him a game so it was great to see him score, especially late on and persevere like he did.