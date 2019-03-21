Marcus Rashford Ruled Out of Both of England's Euro 2020 Qualifiers With Ankle Injury

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of England's upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro with an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old has returned to his parent club to continue receiving treatment, and it's expected that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will be handed an opportunity from the start in his absence.

Rashford was first reported to be a doubt for the game at Wembley earlier in the week, but his absence from Thursday's main training session raised further suspicions that he would not be available for the game against Czech Republic at the very least.

But Southgate's admission that Rashford will miss both fixtures comes as somewhat of a surprise, with his injury adding to a mounting pile of absentees occupying the Manchester United treatment table.

With Rashford ruled out, the emphasis on striker Harry Kane to once again supply the goals for his country will intensify further, and their will be renewed pressure on Raheem Sterling, as well as Sancho should he come into the side, to contribute goals from the wide areas.

In confirming Rashford's absence, Southgate went on to confirm that Jordan Pickford will start in goal for the Three Lions - getting the nod over Jack Butland and Tom Heaton.

Southgate also revealed that he doesn't intend to call up a replacement for Rashford, with his absence the latest injury blow to strike the England camp. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luke Shaw have withdrawn from the squad in recent days, with Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson also facing a fitness battle of his own.