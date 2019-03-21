Marcus Rashford Ruled Out of Both of England's Euro 2020 Qualifiers With Ankle Injury

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of England's upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro with an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old has returned to his parent club to continue receiving treatment, and it's expected that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will be handed an opportunity from the start in his absence.

Rashford was first reported to be a doubt for the game at Wembley earlier in the week, but his absence from Thursday's main training session raised further suspicions that he would not be available for the game against Czech Republic at the very least.

But Southgate's admission that Rashford will miss both fixtures comes as somewhat of a surprise, with his injury adding to a mounting pile of absentees occupying the Manchester United treatment table.

With Rashford ruled out, the emphasis on striker Harry Kane to once again supply the goals for his country will intensify further, and their will be renewed pressure on Raheem Sterling, as well as Sancho should he come into the side, to contribute goals from the wide areas.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

In confirming Rashford's absence, Southgate went on to confirm that Jordan Pickford will start in goal for the Three Lions - getting the nod over Jack Butland and Tom Heaton.

Southgate also revealed that he doesn't intend to call up a replacement for Rashford, with his absence the latest injury blow to strike the England camp. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luke Shaw have withdrawn from the squad in recent days, with Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson also facing a fitness battle of his own.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message