Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ready to Axe Three Stars This Summer if Appointed Permanent Man Utd Boss

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

While still just an interim manager at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already planning beyond the current season and has identified three first team players to move on this summer, if he is made permanent boss at Old Trafford.

Against all expectations, Solskjaer has enjoyed a record-breaking start to his time as United boss and is now the frontrunner to be made the next permanent manager of the club.

A report from the Mirror claims that the Norwegian has held a number of meetings with United co-owner Avram Glazer in recent weeks, while he is in 'daily dialogue' with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about his and the club's plans.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite a recent dip in form with defeats to Arsenal and Wolves, it now appears a formality that Solskjaer will be officially given the role.

According to the Mirror's report, among Solskjaer's first order of business will be showing the door to first-team trio Antonio Valencia, Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo, who are all deemed surplus to requirements.


Club captain Valencia has long been tipped to depart this summer, after a decision was made not to take up an option to extend his contract amid concerns over his fitness. The decision will bring and end to a successful decade for Valencia, in which he has made over 300 appearances for United.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alexis Sanchez became the highest paid player in the Premier League when he signed under Jose Mourinho just over a year ago. However, aside from plenty of injury woes, he has been a shadow of his former self, and his poor performances have left him unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford.

The ex-Arsenal man has been judged surplus to requirements according to the Mirror's report claims Solskjaer and Woodward will look to cash in as soon as possible. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The third player destined to leave the club is Rojo. The Argentinian has suffered many injury setbacks in recent and is now bottom of the pile when it comes to Solskjaer's defensive options. 

Although contracted until 2021, Rojo is such a fringe player at Old Trafford that he was given special permission to train with former club Estudiantes during the international break, further highlighting his alienation from first team duties for United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message