Ander Herrera Tipped to Join PSG for Free After Bumper Offer Threatens to Derail New Man Utd Deal

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has reportedly been offered a lucrative contract by Paris Saint-Germain that would see him leave Old Trafford this summer as a free agent.

Herrera remains a favourite among United fans and has thrived since being bought back into the team by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But the Spaniard's contract expires at the end of the season and no extension has yet been agreed.

It means that Herrera is able to leave United on a free transfer and has been permitted to negotiate with overseas clubs since entering the final six months of his deal in January.

According to The Sun, PSG are willing to pay Herrera around £150,000-per-week over a three-year contract. The tabloid newspaper claims that despite contract talks having been progressing with United, the 29-year-old is now 'expected' to take the offer from France.

Having seen the initial English story, Marca claims to have also independently verified it. The Spanish publication alleges that Herrera is 'close to agree terms' with PSG.

Would be a great shame for #MUFC to lose Ander Herrera.



But if the stories on the €173,000pw PSG offer are true, you can understand why he would take it. At the age of 29 this is his last big pay day and sure fire way to win trophies before, one assumes, heading back to Bilbao. — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) March 22, 2019

If there is truth to the stories and Herrera does leave United it would come as a bitter blow to the club and fans, with the player once tipped to become the next captain.

Herrera first impressed United when he played against them for Athletic in the Europa League in 2012. He eventually arrived for around £29m in 2014 and has played close to 200 games for the club in all competitions, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Herrera, who played his way into the Spain national team in 2016 and 2017, is the only person other than David de Gea to be named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year in the last five seasons.

Popular fellow countryman Juan Mata is also due to be out of contract this summer.