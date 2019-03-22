Everton's Hopes of Permanently Signing Andre Gomes Boosted With Revelation of €25m Purchase Clause

By 90Min
March 22, 2019

Everton's hopes of signing loan star Andre Gomes have been boosted after it was revealed that they do have a clause allowing them to purchase him permanently.

The Portuguese midfielder has impressed since joining the Toffees last summer, making 25 appearances and looking comfortable at Premier League level. 

His strong displays have caused the club to push for the move to be made permanent amid reported interest from Inter, and new information from Spain claims they have the option to snap him up for €25m.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Catalan newspaper Sport report that Inter have made enquiries over the midfielder's availability and would be interested in bringing him to Serie A. However, the Nerazzurri must wait until their place in next season's Champions League is confirmed before making their move, handing Everton the upper hand in the race for Gomes' signature.

With that being the case, the Premier League outfit are confident of securing the Barça man's services full-time. According to the Spanish news outlet, "everything indicates" that Gomes will remain on Merseyside next year.

The likelihood of that is increased by the existence of said purchase option in the 25-year-old's loan deal from the La Liga champions. It had previously been thought that no such clause was in place, but radio show Onda Cero claim that Everton do, in fact, have the option to buy Gomes after he returns to his parent club.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The required fee is believed to be €25m, a sum that Everton can certainly afford having spent significantly more in recent transfer windows on Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurðsson, amongst others. 

If they do complete the transfer it would be something of a coup for Marco Silva's men, with Gomes being one of their standout performers in an underwhelming campaign for the side as a whole.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message