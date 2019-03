Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has demanded the club bring in new recruits to bolster the squad for next season.

Spurs have not made a purchase in either of the last two windows as they look to save money following the construction of their new home ground. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cost the north Londoners approximately £1bn to build, with that enormous sum greatly restricting their business in the transfer market.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

They will play their long-awaited first match at the new ground in early April and Lloris has now encouraged his employers to capitalise on the state-of-the-art facility by spending big on talented personnel.

Speaking to French news outlet L'Equipe, he said: "We will have one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world, and that’s magnificent, but this was developed to be accompanied by something. I think that it will be difficult to go to the next level without making signings."

Tottenham have developed impressively as a team since the 32-year-old's arrival in 2012, but he evidently believes that they must change their recruitment policy if they wish to become one of Europe's elite.

Their relatively small squad has been tested in recent months as they compete both domestically and in the Champions League, suggesting that they would benefit nicely from the arrival of some new faces.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Doing so would significantly improve their chances of ending their trophy drought, having not won a major honour since 2008.





"Winning something here, it would give some direction," the World Cup winner admitted. "I would be able to see a difference between the state of the club when I arrived and today. To give even more credit to all that, we have to win something."