Kylian Mbappe Becomes Latest Name Linked With Real Madrid's Summer Overhaul as PSG Brace for Bids

By 90Min
March 22, 2019

Real Madrid seem to be linked with a different high profile player every week as their season winds down, and this time around it's PSG's Kylian Mbappe who gets the treatment, with reports in Spain saying the 20-year-old is Florentino Perez's 'chosen one' ahead of a summer revamp. 

Zinedine Zidane's return to the hotseat after 10 months away renewed some positivity around Los Blancos, but they are out of contention for every major trophy by March, so many fans have had to turn to transfer speculation for some excitement. 

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

If AS are to believed, however, then there is much to be excited about, with claims that Zidane's countryman Mbappe, who has netted 31 times in 35 appearances so far this season, could be one of the first in the door when the summer transfer window opens. 

They've given plenty of justification to their claims, claiming that several 'exits of weight' - Raphael Varane has been linked with a move away, as have Isco, Marcelo and Casemiro - could help fund what would surely be close to a world record move for the France star. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It's claimed that PSG need to 'balance accounts' as a result of their renewed failures on the European stage, having unexpectedly crashed out against Manchester United in the Champions League last 16, and those same shortcomings have unsettled Mbappe, 

He is reported to have been fined €180,000 for showing up late to a meeting, and given his already established pedigree - having won a World Cup and the first ever Kopa trophy in the last 12 months - it all adds up to the perfect cocktail of a move to Madrid. Or so the story goes. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

In reality, only time will tell, of course, but it could be a very interesting story to follow in the coming months.

