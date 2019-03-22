Liverpool Added to Growing List of Clubs Tracking Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

By 90Min
March 22, 2019

Liverpool are the latest club being linked with a move for teenage Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. The player is already of serious interest to Bayern Munich, while Borussia Dortmund have also been rumoured this week to be eyeing the starlet.

Bayern tried and failed to sign Hudson-Odoi in January, bidding up to £35m, and are expected to return with a fresh offer in summer. Dortmund, meanwhile, have been tipped to begin pursuit of the 18-year-old should Jadon Sancho be sold, potentially to Manchester United.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But fresh gossip has also now put Liverpool in the mix for Hudson-Odoi's coveted signature.

According to SportBild, the Reds are keeping an eye on the 2017 Under-17 World Cup winner.

Bayern are still thought to be favourites to win the race, with SportBild claiming Hudson-Odoi is still interested in making the switch to Bavaria. But there has apparently been progress in any negotiations between Bayern and Chelsea, who understandably don't want to sell.

As things stand, Hudson-Odoi will be out of contract at Chelsea and a free agent in 2020.

For now, Liverpool appear to be very much the passive character in this story, but the Reds are certainly no stranger to snapping up Chelsea talent after signing Dominic Solanke in 2017.

But if the Merseysiders are to dip into the transfer market this summer, the Liverpool Echo suggests that the outlay will be minimal compared to the vast spending of recent years.

That means speculation linking the Reds to the likes of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is unlikely to become reality, as the aim this summer is only to 'fine tune' the existing squad after investing £250m on new players since January 2018.

The local newspaper even quotes Jurgen Klopp recently speaking about not repeating the £170m spend of last summer when Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri arrived.

"For sure there's no need for that level," the manager said.

Only time will tell whether a move for Hudson-Odoi would fit into that 'fine tune' category.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message