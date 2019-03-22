Manchester United Add Bruno Fernandes to Shortlist as Red Devils Chase New Creative Midfielder

March 22, 2019

Manchester United are reported to have made Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes a primary target ahead of the summer transfer window, with the club looking to add some additional creativity in the middle of the park in the months to come. 

The Red Devils have soared since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker boss, and find themselves back in contention for the top four and in the Champions League quarter finals despite domestic defeats to Arsenal and Wolves prior to the international break. 

While it's a long way from confirmed if Solskjaer will remain in his post beyond the end of the season, he is thought to be advising Ed Woodward and the club's hierarchy on transfer policy, with the Evening Standard reporting that he to increase the club's goal threat from midfield.

The solution to that, it seems, could be 24-year-old Fernandes, who United have been linked with heavily in recent weeks. 

The report claims that as a result of Ole's advice, they are considering a move for the Sporting captain among a list of targets, after his stellar performances in Portugal have put him on the radar as one of the world's emerging midfield talents.

It's thought that Solskjaer has also outlined the need for additions in defence and attack, with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly named as the primary defensive target.

Going forward, the main target mentioned is Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, around whom rumours persist over a controversial £80m move to bring him back to Manchester. 

