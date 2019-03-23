Arsenal Identifying 3 Areas of Weakness Ahead of Busy Summer Transfer Window

A left-back, a new winger and a long-term successor to Aaron Ramsey are on the list of priorities for Arsenal this summer. The club has identified four key transfer targets to fill those three positions as the Gunners aim for continued progress.

Unai Emery has proved a somewhat polarising figure this season since taking over from Arsene Wenger last summer. A 22-game unbeaten run has been overshadowed by some typically inconsistent form from the Gunners.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Still, the Spaniard is arguably on course to complete a feat many had already written off this season by returning Arsenal to the Champions League.

Probably the toughest opposition they have left to face is seventh-placed Wolves, whilst their immediate rivals all face clashes against top six sides in the remaining games. Emery has also faced some strict budget restrictions that have limited his transfer strategy this season.

Budget restrictions will likely be the case again next season so Arsenal will be once again ruled out of targeting a lot of top tier talent. According to Football London, Emery has compiled a modest list of targets with that in mind.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

PSG midfielder Christoper Nkunku, Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, Stade Rennais winger Ismaila Sarr and Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney make up the list of targets. Nkunku is a PSG academy product who made his debut under Emery and featured regularly for the Spaniard last season.

Arsenal also had the chance to scout Sarr closer when his goal helped Stade Rennais to a shock 3-1 Europa League win over the Gunners this season. Highly rated Scottish left-back Tierney should need little introduction to Premier League fans, whilst Pepe has 17 goals and eight assists in Ligue 1 this season.

All four targets are under 23-years-old as Arsenal continue to have one eye on the future. Alongside Ramsey who will join Juventus in the summer, Denis Suarez is also expected to return to Barcelona after failing to break into the Gunners first team.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Shkodran Mustafi is also rumoured to be moved on with Samuel Umtiti being identified as a potential replacement for German defender.