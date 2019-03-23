Callum Hudson-Odoi Hails Record Breaking England Debut as a 'Dream Come True'

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi labelled his England debut as a 'dream come true' after making his international bow against the Czech Republic at Wembley.

The 18-year-old came on for Raheem Sterling - who netted a hat-trick during the 5-0 win - after 70 minutes, and had a hand in the Three Lions' fifth of the game, with it being his shot that led of Thomas Kalas' own goal six minutes from time.

In what is undoubtedly a moment that will live long in the memory of Hudson-Odoi, the Blues winger took to Twitter after the game to acknowledge what had been a lifelong ambition of representing his country.

He said: "Dream come true!! Absolutely delighted to have made my senior debut for England and with a 5-0 win, hopefully many more to come!!!"

The introduction of Hudson-Odoi also proved to be a historic one for England, with the Chelsea

man becoming the youngest player in the nation's history to make his debut in a competitive game (18y 135d), breaking a record held by former Manchester United midfielder Duncan Edwards since April 1955 (18y 183d).

Hudson-Odoi's form for Chelsea this season - six goals and six assists in all competitions - had initially led to an international call-up for England's Under-21 side during this break, although withdrawals from Gareth Southgate's senior side led to the opportunity for the attacker, who is still yet to make his full Premier League debut under Maurizio Sarri.

Next for England is their second Euro 2020 Group A qualifier away to Montenegro, as the Three Lions hope to pick up where they left off at Wembley.