Denis Suarez Blasts Claims He Has Struggled to Adapt to Unai Emery's Training Regime at Arsenal

On-loan Arsenal star Denis Suarez has come out swinging amid claims that he has struggled to adjust to life in north London.

The midfielder joined Unai Emery's side on loan from Barcelona in January, having struggled for consistent game time in Catalonia. However, the Spaniard has so far failed to make his mark at the Emirates, having made just six appearances for the Gunners to date.

Working hard, learning and improving💪



PD: dont talk about my workouts if you have no idea.

Subsequent suggestions have been that the Gunners will opt against a permanent deal and instead send Suarez back to Barcelona in the summer, but the player has taken to Twitter to hit back at the speculation. The Spaniard wrote: "Working hard, learning and improving. PD: dont [sic] talk about my workouts if you have no idea."

As quoted by the Mirror, Suarez added: "I'm determined to perform well and be a success at this great club. I think Unai made me a football player, when I joined [Sevilla] I was a prospect. I was coming off the back of a great season in the second division with Barca B.

"But it was a big step up to the elite level. He really helped me."

Race for the top four: @Arsenal



Form and fixtures favour Unai Emery's side ahead of the #PL run-in



➡️ https://t.co/oGXMnCd5CO pic.twitter.com/yhWozIb0Me — Premier League (@premierleague) March 22, 2019

Reports had claimed that Suarez has failed to impress Emery in training since joining the Gunners, with concerns over his ability to adapt to the physical demands and intense nature of the Premier League.

The pair worked together during their time with Sevilla, but the adaptation from La Liga to the English top flight has seemingly proven a difficult transition.

Suarez is currently part of the Arsenal squad undergoing a training camp in Dubai during the international break, in what could prove to be a key opportunity for the Spaniard to convince Emery of his ability to make the grade with the Gunners.

Arsenal are apparently keen to reignite their interest in PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku in the summer, having failed to complete a move in January, and the Frenchman could be an alternative signing to Suarez.