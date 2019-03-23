Jack Wilshere Eyeing European Qualification After Returning to West Ham Training From Ankle Problem

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere says he has set his sights on helping the Hammers secure a European spot this season following his return to first team training after almost four months on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old has made just five appearances in the Premier League this season following his move from Arsenal to the London Stadium on a free transfer in the summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite his lack of appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's team this season, Wilshere remains hopeful of working his way back into his manager's plans and playing a key role in West Ham's final push for Europa League qualification.

Wilshere told Sky Sports News: "That is the plan. I am back in full training - it has been a long time, frustrating but it was something I had to do after speaking to the specialists.

"I am trying to get fit [but] it is not a great time to come back because you get fully fit, maybe play a couple of games and then the season finishes.

"It is going to be a big off-season for me as well but I am feeling good and I want to play again this [season]."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Hammers currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League, having already matched the points tally they achieved last season with seven games left to play. They are currently two points from seventh placed Wolves, who occupy the last Europa League spot.

In regards to West Ham's season so far, Wilshere added: "I think it was always going to be difficult because of last season, it wasn't a great season for West Ham.

"They obviously got a big-name manager in, who has won the Premier League and suddenly the expectations go through the roof.

"It was always difficult the first few games at home and people spoke about the stadium. I think that is one big thing he has done this year is to change the atmosphere around the stadium and the team have done well.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"We still need to finish strong and push for that Europa League place. Everyone is happy. We are playing better football and we have brought in good players so I am looking forward to getting back in there with the boys."