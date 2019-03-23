Jose Mourinho Reveals He's Turned Down 'Three or Four' Offers Since Manchester United Sacking

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has rejected multiple approaches since being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018.

The Portuguese has also revealed that he will aim to make his comeback to management in June, insisting that he is waiting for the perfect opportunity to present itself.

If his latest comments are to be believed, then being sacked by Chelsea and Manchester United in his last two managerial jobs has done little to detract suitors from approaching the 56-year-old.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Talking to beIN Sports as quoted by the Irish Times, the Portuguese said: “What I have in mind is that I would like to be back in June for a new club and a new pre-season.





“I know what I don’t want and that is the reason why I have had to say no to three or four different offers.

“I know what I want, not in terms of a specific club, but the nature of the job, and I am going to be waiting for that.”

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The former Real Madrid and Inter manager went on to clarify the nature of his break from football since his Old Trafford departure, which saw the Portuguese depart United with the Red Devils 19 points off the top of the Premier League.

Mourinho has stated that he has used his enforced break to work hard in preparing himself for his next challenge instead of enjoying the idleness of unemployment.

He added: “I am two-and-a-half months without work, but I am preparing for the next one. It is not like I am on holiday or I am bored with nothing to do.

MARK RALSTON/GettyImages

“When you are working every day with six press conferences, three matches a week, and all the problems you have day-by-day, you have no time to take care of yourself. Now, I have these months where I can come back even better prepared.”