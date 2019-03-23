Lucas Vasquez Set to Be Available for Huesca Clash After Recovering From Muscle Injury

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vasquez is set to be available for Real Madrid's match against Huesca having recovered from a muscular injury quicker than was previously expected. 

Vasquez suffered the knock in Los Blancos' humbling 4-1 defeat to Ajax in the last 16 of the Champions League on 5 March but returned to full training this week. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Vasquez's injury meant he was absent from the first Real Madrid team that Zinedine Zidane took charge of since returning as manager following the sacking of Santiago Solari. Thankfully for Zidane and Madrid, they returned to winning ways as they brushed aside Celta Vigo 2-0, courtesy of goals from Isco and Gareth Bale. 

Vasquez's return will be good news for Zidane as he currently has 13 players away on international duty. 

Per Marca, full back Dani Carvajal has also returned to first-team training after sustaining an injury against Ajax, though his is more serious than Vasquez's, meaning he will not feature against Huesca next weekend.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Real Madrid have performed well below their usual high standards this season, dismissing both Julen Lopetegui and Solari before eventually reappointing the man who left the club at the end of last season after guiding them to three straight Champions League titles. 

Having been humbled by Ajax and spent the entirety of the domestic campaign looking up at the scintillating form of Barcelona, it is imperative that Zidane restores some pride into a group of players who looked lost under Lopetegui and Solari. 

Zidane will be hoping to claim all three points against Huesca, as a win could see Los Merengues leapfrog city rivals Atletico Madrid into second place in La Liga

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message