Marco Reus 'Confident' Germany Can Beat Netherlands & Put Poor Recent Run Behind Them

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus is 'confident' Germany can overcome the Netherlands as they begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in Amsterdam. 

Die Mannschaft will be hoping for a return to some semblance of normality following a disastrous year that saw them crash out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stages - having won the tournament four years earlier - as well as being relegated to the second tier of the Nations League after finishing bottom of a group containing France and tomorrow's opponents. 

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Despite a poor recent run for Joachim Low's side, Reus has insisted the squad have the quality to turn things around, although need the 'right mindset' in order to do so, starting against the Netherlands. 

As quoted by the national team's website, he said: "If we have the right mindset and work together as a team, then we have every chance of getting a result there. We need to be quick on the counter, stay compact in defence and we have to want it.

"If we do that on the night, then it's difficult for anyone against us and I'm confident that we will win the game. Our aim is to give 100 per cent and we will do all we can to get the three points."

At 29, Reus - who provided the assist for Leon Gortezka's equaliser in Germany's 1-1 draw with Serbia last time out - is one of the most experienced members of Low's squad following his decision to make Bayern Munich trio Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller unavailable for future squads to make space for younger players.  

It's a responsibility that the attacker has welcomed however, comparing it to the role he already has under Lucien Favre at Dortmund, helping the likes of England starlet Jadon Sancho. 

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

He added: "It's my job to carry responsibility at club level and I try to do the same here. It will take time though as a lot of young players have come into the squad and still need to find their feet. Our goal is to reach the same level we were at."

