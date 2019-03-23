Three second-half goals in less than 15 minutes grabbed the win as Mexico defeated Chile in San Diego on Friday. Goals from Raul Jimenez, Hector Moreno and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano made it a good night or El Tri in Gerardo "Tata" Martino's debut as manager.

Both sides started with plenty of opportunites with Arturo Vidal forcing a good save from Memo Ochoa in the 14th minute.

Jimenez also had a few good chances in the first stages of the game. The Wolves striker has been in great form this season for his club, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

But in the second, Mexico took advantage of its intensity as Carlos Salcedo drew a penalty in the 52nd minute. Jimenez made it 1-0, grabbing the first goal in the Martino era.

Real Sociedad's Moreno headed home a corner in the 64th minute, while Lozano chipped a beautiful shot less than a minute later.

¡¡EL CHUCKY LOZANOOOO, EL CHUCKY LOZANOOOOO!! Y en menos de un minuto, GOOOOOLLLL, marca el tercero@miseleccionmx 🇲🇽 3-0 🇨🇱 @LaRoja



EN VIVO 👉 https://t.co/8ivoiDsVxG pic.twitter.com/9ln6WMPyuk — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) March 23, 2019

Nicolas Castillo grabbed one back for the visitors but it in the end, it was not enough for a complete comeback as Mexico celebrated the first win under the Argentine manager.

El Tri plays on Tuesday against Paraguay in Santa Clara, California while Chile faces the U.S in Houston.