LAFC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

LOS ANGELES — Walker Zimmerman scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time and Los Angeles Football Club beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night.

Zimmerman settled a pass from Niko Hamalainen and drilled a 25-yard shot into the upper right corner that benefited from a deflection off Real Salt Lake defender Erik Holt.

LAFC (3-0-1) moved to the top of the Western Conference table, winning for the second time this season with a stoppage-time goal.

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake (1-2-1) in the 35th minute, converting from the spot after LAFC’s Latif Blessing took down Sebastian Saucedo to concede the penalty.

Diego Rossi pounced on a defensive deflection, splitting a pair of defenders to get to the loose ball first, and finished a left-footed shot to pull LAFC even in the 40th minute.

RSL’s Justin Portillo was shown a red card in the 84th minute for a forearm to the head of Rossi.

Real Salt Lake set an MLS-record by starting six Homegrown players.

Saucedo left the game in the 68th minute due to an injury.

Orlando City 1, New York Red Bulls 0

HARRISON, N.J. — Sacha Kljestan scored against his former team to help Orlando City beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kljestan finished Joao Moutinho's wide cross with a low shot that slipped past goalkeeper Luis Robles in the 73rd minute. Before the match, Red Bulls fans booed when Kljestan's name was announced as a part of Orlando's starting lineup.

Three minutes after Kljestan scored, New York had its best opportunity to tie as Danny Royer put a header on frame. But Carlos Ascues made a goal-line clearance to preserve the first victory of the season for the Lions (1-1-2).

The Red Bulls (1-1-1) lost Connor Lade and possibly Omir Fernandez to injuries.

Philadelphia Union 3, Columbus Crew SC 0

CHESTER, Pa. — David Accam scored two first-half goals and added a second-half assist to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Saturday night.

Accam opened the scoring in the 31st minute, ending a scoring drought that went back to July 11. He took Fafa Picault's through ball and finished inside the far post.

David Accam is having a very good day (via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/C9MTSG8SoH — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 24, 2019

Accam capitalized on a defensive miscue to make it 2-0 for the Union (1-2-1) in the 41st minute and assisted as Ilsinho capped the scoring in the 48th.

The Crew (2-1-1) were without Gyasi Zardes and Will Trapp due to U.S. national team duty.

FC Dallas 2, Colorado Rapids 1

FRISCO, Texas — Ryan Hollingshead scored the go-ahead goal in the 82nd minute and FC Dallas beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday.

Thomas Roberts found Zdenek Ondrasek open on the left side of the penalty area for a potential scoring opportunity. Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard denied Ondrasek's shot but deflected it to Hollingshead who put it back in the net.

Michael Barrios gave FC Dallas (2-1-1) the lead in the first half, firing a low shot inside the near post in the 35th minute.

Video review confirmed Tommy Smith's goal for the Rapids (0-2-2) in the 69th minute. Kei Kamara headed the ball off the post and Smith put back the rebound.

FC Dallas started five Homegrown players and brought on one more to tie an MLS-record six Homegrowns in one match.