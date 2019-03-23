Patrick Cutrone Set for Summer Departure From Milan Due to Limited Game Time

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Milan striker Patrick Cutrone has been linked with a move away from the Serie A side this summer due to his limited game time at the club. 

Cutrone, 21, has scored just three league goals this season as he firstly had to contend with Gonzalo Higuain for a starting spot in Gennaro Gattuso's side, before playing second fiddle to Krzysztof Piatek following his arrival in January - with the Pole netting six goals in his first eight league games for I Rossoneri. 

Patrick Cutrone

As a result of his lack of minutes, Italian media outlet Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) are reporting that Cutrone is wanting to leave Milan for regular first-team action, with fellow Serie A side Torino - who are just one point outside the Europa League qualification places - linked with the Italian international

According to the report however, officials at Milan see Cutrone in their plans moving forward, and want to see the striker remain at the club, making a potential departure from the San Siro more challenging. 

Cutrone is certainly a striker with a lot of promise having scored 43 goals in 67 games for Milan Primavera - Milan's youth team - before going on to score 27 goals in 80 appearances for the first team, while he's also featured in every age group for the Italian national time from the Under-15s up to the senior team.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Milan are currently fourth in Serie A with ten games of the season remaining, as they look to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message