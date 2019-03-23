Despite Paul Pogba's upturn in form since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United, it's reported that the Frenchman looks to leave this summer, with Real Madrid a possible destination.

The 26-year-old appeared set for the Old Trafford exit door Jose Mourinho's time at the club, although rumours of a possible departure were quashed as the Frenchman found form under Solskjaer, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists under the Norwegian.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca however, Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, are 'looking for a route out the club' with Los Blancos thought to be the club he could end up at.

The article claims that the former Juventus man could be the eventual successor to Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, who is now 33, although the sticking point is likely to be the fee that Pogba would command.

His move from Juve to United in 2016 cost the Premier League side £89m - a world-record fee at the time - and with no sign of a release clause in his contract, the prospect of correctly valuing the World Cup winner is a difficult one in the eyes of Real Madrid.

Pogba, who is currently on international duty for France, did little to talk down the prospect of playing for Los Blancos during a recent press conference, suggesting playing for them is a 'dream for anyone' while sharing similar views of playing under compatriot Zinedine Zidane, who has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for his second spell in charge.