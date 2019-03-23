Stephan Lichtsteiner Demands First Team Assurances Before Signing New Contract at Arsenal

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner insists that he needs to know if he'll be in Unai Emery's plans next season before agreeing to a contract extension in north London.

The veteran Switzerland international joined the club on a free transfer from Juventus last season and has acted as a valuable back-up throughout the campaign, making 21 appearances across all competitions.

But even with Héctor Bellerín returning from injury, Lichtsteiner claims he needs to be playing regularly next season ahead of what could be his last international tournament at Euro 2020.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"This will need time," Lichtsteiner said, quoted by Standard Sport. "The fact that I play at a top club at the age of 35 says enough. There have been talks [with Arsenal]. We have to see if it suits both sides.

"Arsenal is a big club, I feel very happy. But I want to play regularly with regard to Euro 2020. It was okay this year. But if the coach says that he no longer counts on me, I have to worry."

Switzerland kick-off their qualifying campaign against Georgia on Saturday before hosting Denmark in Basel next week.

Vladimir Petković's side are expected to go through alongside Denmark from their qualifying group, but Switzerland could also book their place at Euro 2020 through the new Uefa Nations League system.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

They've qualified for the semi-finals of the competition this summer where they'll face the hosts Portugal, with a match against either the Netherlands or England standing between Switzerland and the Nations League trophy - as well as the qualification for Euro 2020 that it brings.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message