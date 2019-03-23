Stephan Lichtsteiner Demands First Team Assurances Before Signing New Contract at Arsenal

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner insists that he needs to know if he'll be in Unai Emery's plans next season before agreeing to a contract extension in north London.

The veteran Switzerland international joined the club on a free transfer from Juventus last season and has acted as a valuable back-up throughout the campaign, making 21 appearances across all competitions.

But even with Héctor Bellerín returning from injury, Lichtsteiner claims he needs to be playing regularly next season ahead of what could be his last international tournament at Euro 2020.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"This will need time," Lichtsteiner said, quoted by Standard Sport. "The fact that I play at a top club at the age of 35 says enough. There have been talks [with Arsenal]. We have to see if it suits both sides.

"Arsenal is a big club, I feel very happy. But I want to play regularly with regard to Euro 2020. It was okay this year. But if the coach says that he no longer counts on me, I have to worry."

Switzerland kick-off their qualifying campaign against Georgia on Saturday before hosting Denmark in Basel next week.

Vladimir Petković's side are expected to go through alongside Denmark from their qualifying group, but Switzerland could also book their place at Euro 2020 through the new Uefa Nations League system.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

They've qualified for the semi-finals of the competition this summer where they'll face the hosts Portugal, with a match against either the Netherlands or England standing between Switzerland and the Nations League trophy - as well as the qualification for Euro 2020 that it brings.