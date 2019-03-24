Leonardo Koutris Scouted by West Ham and Everton as Premier League Clubs Prepare £10m Swoop

Scouts representing a number of Premier League clubs including Everton and West Ham United have been checking up on Olympiakos full-back Leonardo Koutris.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye of many European sides recently, with Serie A outfit Genoa seeing a £5m bid rejected in January.

The Greek club have reportedly placed a £10m price tag on Koutris, and according to a report from TEAMtalk, four Premier League teams have sent scouts to watch him in action on international duty against Liechtenstein earlier this week.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

According to the report, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and Newcastle United are the clubs who sent representation to Vaduz for the European qualifier.

Koutris has made 54 appearances for Olympiakos, and featured in their Champions League campaign in 2017.

He made his debut for the Greek national side in their victory over Finland in November and played 90 minutes in their match earlier this week.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

The Premier League clubs in pursuit will face stiff competition if they wish to sign the highly rated left-back this summer. Aside from Genoa, Portuguese giants Benfica and German Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt have also been keeping tabs on the player.

Koutris will feature for Greece against Bosnia in Tuesday and he will be watched by his suitors as they attempt to further assess his potential in preparation of a summer move.