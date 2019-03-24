Luis Enrique Hails 'Unique' Sergio Ramos After Defender Scores Winner in Spain's 2-1 Win Over Norway

Spain's national team manager Luis Enrique branded captain Sergio Ramos a 'unique player in history' after his penalty saw La Roja overcome Norway 2-1 in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier.

Rodrigo had given the hosts the lead after 16 minutes, before Josh King equalised from the spot on 65 minutes. But it would be Spain that claimed all three points come full time, courtesy of the defender's 18th goal for his country.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

It was a performance that pleased Enrique speaking after the game to TVE, as quoted by Marca, with the Real Madrid man - who earned his 162nd for Spain at the Mestalla - receiving

individual praise from the former Barcelona boss for both his Panenka penalty and all-round display.

He said: "I'm happy with everything, with the attitude and how we performed after out talk in training during the week.

Buen estreno en nuestro camino a la #Euro2020.

Gracias por el ambientazo, Mestalla.

Y otro más... ¡a la cazuela, Antonín 🍳!

Dedicatoria de cumple para mi amor, @PilarRubio_.

A good start on the road to the #Euro2020.

And... another one for the team, Antonín 🍳!#VamosEspaña 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/0qghh9HvLX — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 23, 2019

"Maybe we weren't so effective and we must reinforce the confidence of our players because solidarity is fundamental. We did well and we knew we would have to suffer to win because Norway defend well, but we did that.

"Sergio Ramos did very well for us with his penalty. He is a unique player in history. We just have to be happy and value all of the positives. I'm confident we can improve with the support of the players."

🇪🇸 Sergio Ramos is now 12th in Spain's list of all-time leading scorers with 18 goals...#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/D27jQhCrzs — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) March 23, 2019

Next for Spain is an away game against Malta, who also won their opening Euro 2020 qualifier 2-1, as Enrique's side look to seize control of Group F ahead of the next round of qualification

games against the Faroe Islands and Sweden, which take place at the beginning of June.