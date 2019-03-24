Luis Enrique Hails 'Unique' Sergio Ramos After Defender Scores Winner in Spain's 2-1 Win Over Norway

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

Spain's national team manager Luis Enrique branded captain Sergio Ramos a 'unique player in history' after his penalty saw La Roja overcome Norway 2-1 in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier.

Rodrigo had given the hosts the lead after 16 minutes, before Josh King equalised from the spot on 65 minutes. But it would be Spain that claimed all three points come full time, courtesy of the defender's 18th goal for his country.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

It was a performance that pleased Enrique speaking after the game to TVE, as quoted by Marca, with the Real Madrid man - who earned his 162nd for Spain at the Mestalla - receiving 

individual praise from the former Barcelona boss for both his Panenka penalty and all-round display. 

He said: "I'm happy with everything, with the attitude and how we performed after out talk in training during the week. 

"Maybe we weren't so effective and we must reinforce the confidence of our players because solidarity is fundamental. We did well and we knew we would have to suffer to win because Norway defend well, but we did that.

"Sergio Ramos did very well for us with his penalty. He is a unique player in history. We just have to be happy and value all of the positives. I'm confident we can improve with the support of the players."

Next for Spain is an away game against Malta, who also won their opening Euro 2020 qualifier 2-1, as Enrique's side look to seize control of Group F ahead of the next round of qualification 

games against the Faroe Islands and Sweden, which take place at the beginning of June. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message