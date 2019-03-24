Man Utd Set to Rival Bayern Munich in Race to Sign Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

Manchester United are set to rival Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Bayern Munich have shown the strongest interest in the exciting prospect so far, having made a £35m bid in January but failing to complete a deal with the Blues.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be among the interested clubs but, according to the Daily Mail, it is United who are prepared to step up their interest in Hudson-Odoi, with the forward no closer to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2020, meaning that Chelsea could risk losing arguably their brightest young star for a minimal fee if they do not cash in on him this summer. No further talks over fresh terms are said to have taken place since January, meaning that Chelsea must act.

It is said that Bayern will come back in for the starlet with another £30m bid in the summer, with the player's value set to decrease as his current contract continues to run down.

Offers have been made in attempts to make Hudson-Odoi commit his future to Stamford Bridge, but even the offer of an £85,000-a-week deal has so far been rebuffed by the player, as he has seemingly prioritised playing time over finances.

The forward is still yet to start a Premier League match under Maurizio Sarri and, despite his more regular appearances in the Europa League, his development is clearly being restricted through a lack of consistent game time.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Chelsea are said to be reluctant to sell their brightest prospect to a domestic rival, meaning that United could struggle to convince their Premier League counterparts to do business, whilst Bayern are apparently eyeing Hudson-Odoi as Arjen Robben's successor.

Hudson-Odoi was given his England debut during the 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on Friday, becoming the youngest ever player to make his Three Lions debut, and the winger's budding international career is only likely to further increase his stock in Europe.

However, his future has also been cast into further doubt by Chelsea's transfer ban, as Chelsea would be unable to sign a replacement should they opt to sell Hudson-Odoi, as had previously seemed very likely. The club are appealing against the ban.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message