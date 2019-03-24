Memphis Depay Backed by Former Arsenal Star Robert Pires for Shock Premier League Return

Memphis Depay has been urged back to the Premier League to join one of Manchester United's rivals by former Arsenal star Robert Pires.

Depay spent two seasons at Old Trafford and was dubbed a flop by many of the supporters before he could make a name for himself at the club. Jose Mourinho shipped the Dutchman off in 2016 to Lyon and he has been enjoying his football ever since. The 25-year-old scored twice in the Netherlands' most recent match against Belarus and there is talk that he could return to the Premier League with Liverpool.

Memphis Depay sensational again for Netherlands in 4-0 victory over Belarus:



2 goals

2 assists



The Lyon forward always performs in Oranje! pic.twitter.com/PPM8JXdd57 — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) March 21, 2019

Pires has backed the Dutch midfielder to succeed if he returns to England and sees Liverpool as his best option to become a Premier League star. Speaking to Bwin via the Daily Star, Pires claimed: “Depay wants to come back to the Premier League and he feels he has unfinished business in England.

"He perhaps feels he wasn’t given a chance to perform and earn the right to stay longer considering he was so young and showed glimpses of undoubted potential. Depay might want to return to Manchester United or he might be motivated to prove them wrong by performing for one of their rivals in the Premier League.”

Following the match against Belarus, Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman held Depay in high praise by stating: "I say it every time, he is a great player. He may be going through a lesser phase at his club, but if he feels free and has confidence, he can do a lot."

KOEN VAN WEEL/GettyImages

Aside from Pires, current Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum have also backed Depay and see him as a perfect replacement for Philippe Coutinho at Anfield. Liverpool are set to spend in the summer after a particularly quiet January window and Depay looks like he could be the attacking-midfielder that Jurgen Klopp has been searching for since Coutinho's departure last summer.

The Reds are set to continue their fight for a Premier League title when they take on Tottenham on the final day of March in a match that could define their title aspirations.