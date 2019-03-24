Tottenham Host First Event at New Stadium Ahead of April Move

Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium hosted its first event as the club's Under-18 side faced off against Southampton on Sunday.

The youth side, which also features first-team manager Mauricio Pochettino's son, earned a convincing 2-0 victory over the Saints at the new 62,000-seat stadium

Speaking ahead of the game, academy official John McDermott spoke about the exciting experience in a video on the club's Twitter page.

He said: "It's going to be absolutely brilliant for these young players to be able to come here to see this and have the honour and privilege of being the first players to play here. It's indescribable really.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for some of the boys to play on the biggest stage of their lives."

The construction of the stadium has been under the spotlight for many months as several setbacks and safety concerns pushed back the opening date.

The club faced pressure from many to confirm where their fixtures would be played, forcing Tottenham to extend their temporary stay at Wembley Stadium, as many fans became frustrated with the uncertainty surrounding the move to the new stadium.

However, all these issues look to have been resolved, as the new multi-purpose stadium has now opened its doors to the public. It will also host a friendly match between legends of both Tottenham and Inter on Saturday, before the first team begin their time there on 3 April.





The first senior game at the stadium will come against Crystal Palace, before league fixtures against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, as Pochettino's side look to secure Champions League qualification with a top-four finish.