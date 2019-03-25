Aaron Ramsey Expected to Be Fit in Time for Arsenal's Next Game Despite Wales Injury

Arsenal are reportedly confident that influential midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be available for the Premier League clash with Newcastle next Monday night, despite being forced to withdraw from international duty with Wales as a result of injury.

A thigh problem saw Ramsey pull out of the Wales squad at the weekend, missing his country's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia, which was won in his absence.

He subsequently returned to Arsenal to be monitored by club medics, but fears over a potential layoff that would see the 28-year-old miss the Gunners' next few games have seemingly been allayed.

According to the Evening Standard, the injury is not seen as serious, with hope that the problem was caused simply by muscle tightness rather than a more troubling strain or tear.

There have also been doubts over the fitness of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinc, but football.london notes both players have remained with the Greek and Bosnian squads respectively and could even play on Tuesday when their countries face each other.

The Arsenal players not called up for international duty this week have travelled to Dubai for a warm weather training camp and a friendly against local side Al-Nasr.

The travelling party included the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil. Spanish defender Nacho Monreal did not make the trip, but Arsenal confirmed last week that his omission was merely a precaution. He is therefore expected to be available to face Newcastle.

One player definitely missing for Newcastle's visit is Lucas Torreira, with the Uruguayan serving a domestic suspension after his red card in the recent north London derby.

Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck remain absent with their respective long-term injuries.