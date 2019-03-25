Patrick Cutrone's Agent Denies Talk of Summer Switch From AC Milan as Torino Circle

Patrick Cutrone's agent has backed away from speculation that the AC Milan striker could leave the club in the summer, with Gennaro Gattuso giving him just ten league starts this season.

Since the signing of Gonzalo Higuain in the summer – the Argentine swiftly replaced by Krzysztof Piatek – Cutrone has struggled to find his feet in the AC Milan side, scoring just three times this season. As rumours link the young forward to a move away at the end of the season, Giovanni Branchini insisted that he had no intention to force a move.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Speaking to Calciomercato, Balchini said: "Patrick is absolutely focused on Milan, he hopes to be able to give the maximum contribution for qualifying in the Champions League and for the Italian Cup.

"They are important goals and he is aware of the situation and respects Gattuso's choices and the qualities of his companions."

Although Balchini insisted Cutrone is focused on playing for Milan, it is no surprise that speculation is arising in regard to his future at the club. Despite being both a youth and senior player for them, the Italian is certainly going to want first team football and will have to develop his game if he is to solidify his role in the starting XI.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Further to his comments however, Balchini also added: "Patrick knows very well that this is a growing season, the competition is still stimulating. Especially when there are great goals on the horizon.





"Therefore, none of us has ever thought of leaving. All those are false agreement items with other clubs, especially those with Torino. I repeat, not only have we never talked to anyone, but no future contacts are planned "