ECA Reveal Plans for Promotion & Relegation in the Champions League From 2024

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

The European Club Association has revealed their plans for talks over promotion and relegation in the Champions League.

The ECA, which was founded in 2008, represents 232 teams from across Europe and is headed up by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who is currently engaged in talks with UEFA regarding structural changes to the Champions League from 2024 onwards. 

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

And, as reported by Sky Sports, one of these alterations could be the installation of a domestic league-like system of promotion and relegation in Europe's premier club competition. 

Agnelli said the process was "natural" domestically, and therefore "might be logical internationally", though he also admitted that the discussions could take up to 18 months to complete. 

As it stands, teams acheive qualification to the competition via their placing domestically, with the previous year's winners and Europa League winners also automatically included.

This new proposition comes following UEFA and the ECA's rejection plans for a European Super League, and, though one of the biggest raps on the Super League was the automatic instating of Europe's elite clubs, this latest venture could be seen as drawing from that notion of a league.

The ECA are also set to request that Europe's top leagues coordinate their fixtures alongside each other in order to maximise the tv audience as well as an increase in the length of international breaks combined with a decrease of their frequency throughout the year.

This would also mean alligning competitions like the European Championships and the Copa America to ease the strain on club's planning during pre-season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message