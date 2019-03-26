ECA Reveal Plans for Promotion & Relegation in the Champions League From 2024

The European Club Association has revealed their plans for talks over promotion and relegation in the Champions League.



The ECA, which was founded in 2008, represents 232 teams from across Europe and is headed up by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who is currently engaged in talks with UEFA regarding structural changes to the Champions League from 2024 onwards.

And, as reported by Sky Sports, one of these alterations could be the installation of a domestic league-like system of promotion and relegation in Europe's premier club competition.

Agnelli said the process was "natural" domestically, and therefore "might be logical internationally", though he also admitted that the discussions could take up to 18 months to complete.

As it stands, teams acheive qualification to the competition via their placing domestically, with the previous year's winners and Europa League winners also automatically included.

This new proposition comes following UEFA and the ECA's rejection plans for a European Super League, and, though one of the biggest raps on the Super League was the automatic instating of Europe's elite clubs, this latest venture could be seen as drawing from that notion of a league.



The ECA are also set to request that Europe's top leagues coordinate their fixtures alongside each other in order to maximise the tv audience as well as an increase in the length of international breaks combined with a decrease of their frequency throughout the year.

This would also mean alligning competitions like the European Championships and the Copa America to ease the strain on club's planning during pre-season.

