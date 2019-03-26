James Maddison Reveals He Wants to Feature in Both Nations League & U21 Euros This Summer

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has revealed he would like to represent England in both the Nations League and the Under-21 European Championship in the summer.

The Three Lions face the Netherlands in June for a spot in the final against either Portugal or Switzerland to determine the first ever winner of the Nations League, before Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 side play in the European Championships in Italy.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

But the 22-year-old, who has seriously impressed with his performances for the Foxes this season, sees no reason why he can't participate in both tournaments.

Maddison said, as quoted by the Sun: “Would I be prepared to double up and play both the Nations League and Under-21 Euros this summer? Definitely. It would be perfect." 

The former Norwich playmaker earned his first senior call-up in October but was an unused sub for Gareth Southgate's side before his Under-21 recall during this international break.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

He said: “It was good, I learned a lot with the seniors and now knowing what it is like and how they train, I have been able to come and share that experience with the other lads in the Under-21s.”

Many were surprised when Maddison, who has six goals and six assists in his 29 Premier League appearances this season, was omitted from the senior side, but when asked if he was disappointed by the snub, he said: “I’m still representing my country and I’m happy to do that at any level.”

England's young lions face Germany in Bournemouth on Tuesday night, the team that knocked them out on penalties in the 2017 semi final.

Maddison, who started the Under-21s' 1-1 draw against Poland at Ashton Gate on Thursday, added: “Germany will have a lot of quality and like Poland they’ll be there in the summer again.

“These types of games are good in preparation, you get to see what we need to improve on going into the tournament.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“We only had two or three days’ training going into the Poland game so they’ll be even more prep going into Germany.

“We’re expecting another tough test. But with the squad we’ve got it’s one we’re going to try to win.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message