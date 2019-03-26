James Maddison Reveals He Wants to Feature in Both Nations League & U21 Euros This Summer

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has revealed he would like to represent England in both the Nations League and the Under-21 European Championship in the summer.

The Three Lions face the Netherlands in June for a spot in the final against either Portugal or Switzerland to determine the first ever winner of the Nations League, before Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 side play in the European Championships in Italy.

But the 22-year-old, who has seriously impressed with his performances for the Foxes this season, sees no reason why he can't participate in both tournaments.

Maddison said, as quoted by the Sun: “Would I be prepared to double up and play both the Nations League and Under-21 Euros this summer? Definitely. It would be perfect."

The former Norwich playmaker earned his first senior call-up in October but was an unused sub for Gareth Southgate's side before his Under-21 recall during this international break.

He said: “It was good, I learned a lot with the seniors and now knowing what it is like and how they train, I have been able to come and share that experience with the other lads in the Under-21s.”

Many were surprised when Maddison, who has six goals and six assists in his 29 Premier League appearances this season, was omitted from the senior side, but when asked if he was disappointed by the snub, he said: “I’m still representing my country and I’m happy to do that at any level.”

Most chances created in Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

A surprising No. 1:



82 - James Maddison

81 - Memphis Depay

80 - Alejandro Gomez

76 - Lionel Messi

74 - Eden Hazard — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) March 22, 2019

England's young lions face Germany in Bournemouth on Tuesday night, the team that knocked them out on penalties in the 2017 semi final.

Maddison, who started the Under-21s' 1-1 draw against Poland at Ashton Gate on Thursday, added: “Germany will have a lot of quality and like Poland they’ll be there in the summer again.

“These types of games are good in preparation, you get to see what we need to improve on going into the tournament.

“We only had two or three days’ training going into the Poland game so they’ll be even more prep going into Germany.

“We’re expecting another tough test. But with the squad we’ve got it’s one we’re going to try to win.”