Joe Cole Full of Praise for West Ham Starlet Declan Rice Following His England Debut

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Former England international Joe Cole was seriously impressed by Declan Rice, who was made his first start for the Three Lions against Montenegro on Monday night.

The 20-year-old West Ham midfielder made his debut on Friday night at Wembley, playing 30 minutes in England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But Rice showed a maturity beyond his years during his sides 5-1 win in Montenegro, as he replaced Jordan Henderson and was a good link between the defence and midfield.

“Yeah he is a centre-half by trade, you can see that,” Cole said on ITV's coverage of the match, as quoted by Foreverwestham.com.

“He wants to sniff out the danger, he’s not interested in getting in there and trying to look like Pirlo."

Like Rice, Cole also came through the West Ham youth academy, and he added: “He is very good technically, he knits the game together and maybe the people at home might not see what he does well, what we’re seeing here.

“But he’s giving us the chance to counter.”

Rice has seriously impressed Hammers fans and anyone who has seen his performances this season. The holding midfielder has played 28 times this season for West Ham, scoring twice.

His debut followed a long a controversial debate over which country Rice would represent, who despite being born in Kingston upon Thames, has represented the Republic of Ireland 20 times at youth level, and even won three senior caps for the Irish.

England fans will be very thankful that Rice has chosen to play in white rather than green, and he joins a growing list of exciting young players Gareth Southgate can call upon for next summer's European Championship.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message