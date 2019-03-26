Joe Cole Full of Praise for West Ham Starlet Declan Rice Following His England Debut

Former England international Joe Cole was seriously impressed by Declan Rice, who was made his first start for the Three Lions against Montenegro on Monday night.

The 20-year-old West Ham midfielder made his debut on Friday night at Wembley, playing 30 minutes in England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But Rice showed a maturity beyond his years during his sides 5-1 win in Montenegro, as he replaced Jordan Henderson and was a good link between the defence and midfield.

“Yeah he is a centre-half by trade, you can see that,” Cole said on ITV's coverage of the match, as quoted by Foreverwestham.com.

“He wants to sniff out the danger, he’s not interested in getting in there and trying to look like Pirlo."

From asking @HKane for a picture in 2014, to my @England teammate in 2019. What a journey! 😁🦁 pic.twitter.com/XX3eMgHk3K — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 26, 2019

Like Rice, Cole also came through the West Ham youth academy, and he added: “He is very good technically, he knits the game together and maybe the people at home might not see what he does well, what we’re seeing here.

“But he’s giving us the chance to counter.”

Rice has seriously impressed Hammers fans and anyone who has seen his performances this season. The holding midfielder has played 28 times this season for West Ham, scoring twice.

His debut followed a long a controversial debate over which country Rice would represent, who despite being born in Kingston upon Thames, has represented the Republic of Ireland 20 times at youth level, and even won three senior caps for the Irish.

Loved my first week away with @England. Special way to top it off getting my full competitive debut tonight in such a great performance from all the lads. Already looking forward to the summer 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/ysSJuvNB6a — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 25, 2019

England fans will be very thankful that Rice has chosen to play in white rather than green, and he joins a growing list of exciting young players Gareth Southgate can call upon for next summer's European Championship.