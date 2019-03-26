Leeds United Summer Transfer Plans Get Underway as Club Official Attends Euro 2020 Match

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Leeds United have already begun planning for the upcoming summer transfer window after a club official was spotted at Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia on Monday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side currently sit third in the Championship, one place and one point outside of the automatic promotion spots with all still left to play for in their quest for promotion this season.

Nonetheless, regardless of whether the club will remain in England's second tier or spend next season in the Premier League, Portuguese newspaper O Jogo's Tuesday edition claim Leeds had an official from the club scouting potential targets at the match - alongside 'half of Europe'.

Juventus and Atletico also had officials in attendance and, while it is unknown who Bielsa's side had their eyes on, it's fair to say you can rule out Cristiano Ronaldo and both scorers on the night, Dusan Tadic and Danilo.

FBL-POR-LIGA-BRAGA-VITORIA

The vast majority of Fernando Santos' side would appear unattainable for a club in the Championship, so perhaps the Whites are confident in achieving promotion this term. If that were the case, then Braga striker Dyego Sousa could be a viable option.

Sousa has netted 17 goals in league and cup matches this season, with a further four assists, as the 29-year-old started up front alongside Ronaldo in Monday's draw. For Serbia, Getafe's 24-year-old midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic was impressive, while Manchester United trialist Adem Ljajic caught the eye with an all-round good display.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

With eight Championship matches remaining for Leeds, the amount of funding available to the club rests heavily on whether the club secures promotion this season, as Bielsa looks to steer the club to their first top-flight season since 2004.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message