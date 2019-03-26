Marcus Rashford on 'Barcelona Radar' as Striker Chase Intensifies Ahead of Busy Summer

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Barcelona are strongly considering an approach for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford this summer, as they look to secure a long-term attacking successor to Luis Suarez. 

Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo have run (once again) with the idea that the United forward is on the radar at Camp Nou, noting that whoever the club bring in will have to adapt to playing in the first team 'from minute one'. 

Luka Jovic is mentioned, as is Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, but it's Rashford who the report focuses on – his 'enormous technical ability' and youth (relative to Griezmann, if not Jovic) both seen as huge points in his favour. 

Rashford's contract runs out next summer, although United have a unilateral option to extend it for a further year, effectively giving them 12 months to secure a long-term renewal before they would have to consider selling him for a reduced price in 2020. 

Barcelona have signed British goalscorers in the past, bringing Mark Hughes in for an unsuccessful spell in the late 80s at the same time as Gary Lineker, who scored over 50 times for the Catalan club in around 140 games. 

Suarez, 32, has a contract until 2021 – giving the reigning Spanish champions some time to work out a backup plan and integrate a long-term replacement into the team. 

The Uruguayan has scored an astonishing 173 goals in 237 games for the club, but is coming towards the end of his career. Kevin-Prince Boateng was brought in from Sassuolo on loan in January to ease some of the burden on Suarez, but has played just 123 minutes since arriving. 

