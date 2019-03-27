Alexandre Lacazette Admits He's Confident Ahead of 'Exciting' Top-Four Race This Season

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has backed the club's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League and admits that the race for the top four will be "exciting" for the fans in north London.

Lacazette has been one of Arsenal's most consistent players this season even though he's spent most of his time in the shadow of top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 27-year-old has reached double figures in both goals and assists for the first time in his professional career this season, helping Arsenal take the driving seat in the race to finish in the top four as well as in the latter stages of the Europa League.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"It’s going to be difficult of course, but exciting as well," Lacazette told Sport 360 (via The Metro). "It’s been a good battle all season so we just want to win every single game and finish third or fourth. It will be good for us and our fans."

The former Lyon striker was speaking after he scored in a friendly match against Al-Nasr during Arsenal's warm weather training camp in Dubai.

Lacazette praised the club's decision to have their mid-season camp in Dubai, but he stressed that the players are now eager to get their heads down ahead of their match at home to Newcastle United on Monday.

"It was a good idea by the club to bring the players available here to Dubai," he added. "It’s been good weather, it was a good pitch, great facilities.

"Everyone enjoyed it and we worked well for one week. Now we have to come back to London and stay focused on the Premier League and Europa League."