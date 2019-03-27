Alexandre Lacazette Admits He's Confident Ahead of 'Exciting' Top-Four Race This Season

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has backed the club's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League and admits that the race for the top four will be "exciting" for the fans in north London.

Lacazette has been one of Arsenal's most consistent players this season even though he's spent most of his time in the shadow of top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 27-year-old has reached double figures in both goals and assists for the first time in his professional career this season, helping Arsenal take the driving seat in the race to finish in the top four as well as in the latter stages of the Europa League.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"It’s going to be difficult of course, but exciting as well," Lacazette told Sport 360 (via The Metro). "It’s been a good battle all season so we just want to win every single game and finish third or fourth. It will be good for us and our fans."

The former Lyon striker was speaking after he scored in a friendly match against Al-Nasr during Arsenal's warm weather training camp in Dubai.

Lacazette praised the club's decision to have their mid-season camp in Dubai, but he stressed that the players are now eager to get their heads down ahead of their match at home to Newcastle United on Monday.

"It was a good idea by the club to bring the players available here to Dubai," he added. "It’s been good weather, it was a good pitch, great facilities. 

"Everyone enjoyed it and we worked well for one week. Now we have to come back to London and stay focused on the Premier League and Europa League."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message