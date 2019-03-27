Allan 'Convinced' to Join PSG by Brazil Stars & Expects Napoli to Sanction €60m Deal

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Napoli midfielder Allan has his heart set on a move to Paris Saint-Germain and wants Napoli to accept a reasonable offer from the Ligue 1 side this summer.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Partenopei's star players in recent years and has recently made his debut for the Brazilian national team, where he has played alongside PSG stars Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves & Neymar.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

According to UOL Esporte, the group of PSG players have been speaking to Allan about a potential move to Paris, and he is now convinced that the move is what he wants.

However, he does not want to clash with Napoli, and only expects them to accept an offer which they are happy with. PSG are expected to offer around €60m at the end of the season, but it is thought that Napoli could ask for a slightly higher figure.

Allan is a hugely popular figure amongst fans and club officials, having endeared himself to many as a result of his dedication and work rate, and he wants to retain that positive relationship if possible. 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

These qualities have also attracted PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, who is said to have already approved a summer move for Allan after seeing the midfielder's impressive performances against them in the group stages of the Champions League

With contract rebel Adrien Rabiot set to leave the club at the end of the season, PSG are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements and see Allan as the ideal candidate. His arrival at the club would allow Marquinhos to return to his native position of centre-back, having been used as a midfielder on multiple occasions this season to compensate for PSG's lack of options.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Alves has also been used as a midfielder, and Tuchel is said to want two new players to allow him to move Marquinhos and Alves back to defence. Manchester United star Ander Herrera is also high on his wish list, and PSG are set to pursue the Spaniard alongside Allan.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message