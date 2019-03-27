Allan 'Convinced' to Join PSG by Brazil Stars & Expects Napoli to Sanction €60m Deal

Napoli midfielder Allan has his heart set on a move to Paris Saint-Germain and wants Napoli to accept a reasonable offer from the Ligue 1 side this summer.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Partenopei's star players in recent years and has recently made his debut for the Brazilian national team, where he has played alongside PSG stars Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves & Neymar.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

According to UOL Esporte, the group of PSG players have been speaking to Allan about a potential move to Paris, and he is now convinced that the move is what he wants.

However, he does not want to clash with Napoli, and only expects them to accept an offer which they are happy with. PSG are expected to offer around €60m at the end of the season, but it is thought that Napoli could ask for a slightly higher figure.

Allan is a hugely popular figure amongst fans and club officials, having endeared himself to many as a result of his dedication and work rate, and he wants to retain that positive relationship if possible.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

These qualities have also attracted PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, who is said to have already approved a summer move for Allan after seeing the midfielder's impressive performances against them in the group stages of the Champions League.

With contract rebel Adrien Rabiot set to leave the club at the end of the season, PSG are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements and see Allan as the ideal candidate. His arrival at the club would allow Marquinhos to return to his native position of centre-back, having been used as a midfielder on multiple occasions this season to compensate for PSG's lack of options.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Alves has also been used as a midfielder, and Tuchel is said to want two new players to allow him to move Marquinhos and Alves back to defence. Manchester United star Ander Herrera is also high on his wish list, and PSG are set to pursue the Spaniard alongside Allan.