Callum Wilson Becomes First Ever Bournemouth Player to Win Competitive England Cap

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Callum Wilson became the first Bournemouth player ever to win a cap for England in a competitive game when he appeared as a substitute in the Three Lions' 5-1 victory over Montenegro on Monday.

Scoring a very respectable 11 goals in 23 games this season for the Cherries, the Cherries website recognised that Wilson had etched his name into the club's history book with this appearance. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In the 83rd minute, Wilson became the first Bournemouth star to receive a senior, competitive international cap for the Three Lions when he came off the bench to replace captain Harry Kane.

Despite being an unused substitute in the 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic on Friday night, the more battled affair against Montenegro proved to be a night the 27-year old wouldn't forget, getting himself instantly involved with the action.

As well as Wilson's historic cap, the Cherries had a handful of other players on international duty, Joshua King netting himself another goal for Norway as they drew 3-3 with Sweden on Tuesday night.

As well as bagging one for himself, King also created the opportunity for Bjorn Johnsen to open the scoring just before half-time. King has now scored twice in two games for the Norwegians, also slotting a penalty against Spain as they were beaten 2-1 at the Mestella Stadium.

Dominic Solanke also impressed for the England Under-21s as he captained the young Lions side during a 2-1 loss to Germany at the Vitality Stadium, his own stomping ground.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The English striker - who was bought from Liverpool in the summer - scored a penalty that levelled the scoreline just before half-time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message