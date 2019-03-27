Callum Wilson Becomes First Ever Bournemouth Player to Win Competitive England Cap

Callum Wilson became the first Bournemouth player ever to win a cap for England in a competitive game when he appeared as a substitute in the Three Lions' 5-1 victory over Montenegro on Monday.

Scoring a very respectable 11 goals in 23 games this season for the Cherries, the Cherries website recognised that Wilson had etched his name into the club's history book with this appearance.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In the 83rd minute, Wilson became the first Bournemouth star to receive a senior, competitive international cap for the Three Lions when he came off the bench to replace captain Harry Kane.

Despite being an unused substitute in the 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic on Friday night, the more battled affair against Montenegro proved to be a night the 27-year old wouldn't forget, getting himself instantly involved with the action.

First competitive England appearance for Cherries striker Callum Wilson. #afcb https://t.co/UN0Hyrg8ny — Jason Lewis (@JasonDailyEcho) March 25, 2019

As well as Wilson's historic cap, the Cherries had a handful of other players on international duty, Joshua King netting himself another goal for Norway as they drew 3-3 with Sweden on Tuesday night.

As well as bagging one for himself, King also created the opportunity for Bjorn Johnsen to open the scoring just before half-time. King has now scored twice in two games for the Norwegians, also slotting a penalty against Spain as they were beaten 2-1 at the Mestella Stadium.

Dominic Solanke also impressed for the England Under-21s as he captained the young Lions side during a 2-1 loss to Germany at the Vitality Stadium, his own stomping ground.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The English striker - who was bought from Liverpool in the summer - scored a penalty that levelled the scoreline just before half-time.