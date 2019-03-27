Harry Kane Warns Tottenham He Will Only Stay if Club Shows the 'Right Ambition'

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has warned the club that he will only stay if they prove they are ambitious.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled to compete for trophies in recent seasons, despite boasting world class players like Kane. Many at the club, including both Kane and Pochettino, have been linked with an exit from the club in search of silverware.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to ESPNKane insisted that he wants to remain at the club, but will only do so if they continue looking to improve.

He said: "I've always said as long as the club is moving in the right direction and showing the right ambition, I want to be part of the journey."

Many fans have suggested that Tottenham's reluctance to sign new players will prevent them from winning trophies. The club have not signed a player since Lucas Moura arrived at the club in January 2018, despite selling the likes of Kyle Walker and Kevin Wimmer for sizeable fees.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The club are nearing a move to their new stadium, which has been under construction since 2017. Certain fans have claimed that the club have prioritised financing the stadium over improving the squad, and Kane admitted that they face a battle to continue their progress.


He said: "A lot of people look at it and say this is maybe the best team we've had, maybe the best team we'll ever have, and the best manager, but it's important that we have something to show for it.

"It's not just, when we look back in 10 years, we had a great team. It's, 'Look what they did. Look what they won.' The challenge for us is, can we keep going up and up and up? It's going to be difficult in the next couple of years with the stadium and the finances."

Both Kane and Pochettino have been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, but the striker insisted he is only focusing on the end of the season, adding: "We [him and Pochettino] both want the same things. We both want to push and push and push, and work and work.

"We'll just have to see what happens this season, and go from there."

