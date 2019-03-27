International Roundup: How Borussia Dortmund's 9 National Team Stars Fared This Week

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

After a busy period of international fixtures for Borussia Dortmund, with nine players from the senior squad making appearances for their respective national sides.

Here's how they got on.

Marco Reus, Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany/Germany U21s)

FBL-EURO-2020-GER-TRAINING

Although Dortmund legend Marco Reus, didn't start for Germany in either games against Serbia and the Netherlands, he certainly left his mark on both affairs.

Coming off the bench to provide the assist for Leon Goretzka's equaliser against Serbia, he then replaced Serge Gnabry in the Euro 2020 Qualifier against the Netherlands, producing a sensational assist for Nico Schulz to claim the winner and beat the Dutch 3-2.

Young midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud also impressed on what was a huge victory for the Germany U21s, as they beat England at the Vitality Stadium. The Dortmund star scored a 21st minute strike that sent Germany 1-0 up, before his side sealed a 2-1 victory.

Dahoud also performed well against France's U21s as the teams drew 2-2 in Germany.

Christian Pulisic (USA)

Bob Levey/GettyImages

Christian Pulisic, take a bow. 

The American star - who was bought by Chelsea for just under £60m this January - was selected to play against both Ecuador and Chile over the last week, netting a sublime, early goal against the latter.

After a 1-0 victory over Ecuador, in which Gyasi Zardes netted the late, decisive winner, the Pennsylvania born youngster had a day of ups of down when the USA played Chile. 

As that same man, Zardes, sent through a ball to Pulisic, the American managed to dink the ball over the exposed goalkeeper to net a quite brilliant goal.

Despite Chile equalising soon after, both Dortmund and Chelsea fans will be surely concerned as Pulisic was substituted with an injury before half-time.


Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

FBL-FRIENDLY-MAR-ARG

As Morocco faced Malawi in an AFCON qualifier, Hakimi was rested as his team drew 0-0 with the hosts, Morocco having already qualified for the next round of the tournament.


He was however selected to play in an international friendly against Argentina, a game in which the Dortmund man, currently on loan from Real Madrid, played a full 90 minutes for his country.

As well as being free to attack behind Sofiane Boufal, Hakimi had to put in a large defensive shift on the left flank as he challenged the attacks of Paulo Dybala and Roberto Pereyra. 

Unfortunately for the Dortmund man however, his team suffered a 1-0 loss, with substitute Ángel Correa netting in the final ten minutes of the game.

Jadon Sancho (England)

Jadon Sancho

After making a huge impression in the Bundesliga this season, the 19-year old from London returned to the English capital on a day where the Three Lions were decisive against a lacklustre Czech Republic side, beating them 5-0. 

As the youngster enjoyed a 90 minute performance in front of the Wembley faithful, it took less than 25 minutes before the Dortmund star slipped a ball across to assist Raheem Sterling for the opening goal. 

Showcasing just some of his technical ability that make him such a hot prospect in world football currently, Sancho didn't fail to disappoint as England produced an emphatic win.

Having picked up an unspecified injury however, Sancho was replaced in favour of fellow youngster Callum Husdon-Odoi as England beat Montenegro 5-1.

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)   

FBL-EURO-2020-QUALIFIER-GEO-SUI

The young defender kept a clean sheet against Georgia on Saturday as he got another 90 minutes of international football under his belt, Switzerland claiming a comfortable 2-0 victory.

It was however, an opportunity for some healthy club rivalry as Akanji defended against Dortmund team-mates Delaney and Bruun Larsen as Switzerland and Denmark drew 3-3.

Akanji managed to grab himself an assist as the teams battled it out St. Jakob-Park, playing his part again as Switzerland snatched themselves another decent result.

Thomas Delaney, Jacob Bruun Larsen (Denmark)

Yussuf Poulsen,Thomas Delaney

As the two Dane's played the full 90 minutes in a friendly against Kosovo, Delaney was paired in central midfield alongside Southampton's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who scored in the 91st minute to equalise. As well as playing his part in a six-goal-thriller against Switzerland, the 27-year-old earned his 35th cap for Denmark as both teams shared the points in the thrilling 3-3 draw.

It would have been a night to remember for Jacob Bruun Larsen as he made his senior debut against Kosovo last Friday, playing alongside fellow club team-mate Delaney.

Although he only made the bench against Switzerland, Denmark fans will be expecting big things from this promising Dortmund talent.

Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal)

FBL-EURO-2020-POR-UKR

The young Portuguese left-back started on both occasions during the international break, facing Ukraine and Serbia in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers. 

The Dortmund defender played the full 90 minutes on both occasions, keeping a clean sheet as Portugal drew 0-0 with Ukraine.

The second game however saw Portugal be held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Serbia after an early Dušan Tadić penalty.

