International Roundup: How Manchester United's 6 National Team Stars Fared This Week

Manchester United have had relatively few players in international action this month, mainly as a result of forced injury withdrawals affecting the likes of Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic.

Injury also kept Jesse Lingard from linking up with England, while Victor Lindelof was not part of Sweden's squad in order to be with his wife as she gave birth to their first child.

Just six United players have represented their countries during the break from club football.

Here's a look at exactly who and how they have fared...

Antonio Valencia (Ecuador)

Harry Aaron/GettyImages

United captain Antonio Valencia hasn't played at club level since early January, but the 33-year-old was named in the Ecuador squad for this month's internationals and played 90 minutes in his preferred right wing position for his country in a friendly against the United States.

American forward Gyasi Zardes scored the only goal to give the hosts a 1-0 win in Orlando.

Valencia was then an unused substitute in a 0-0 draw in a friendly against Honduras.

Scott McTominay (Scotland)

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Still awaiting his first competitive international start, Scott McTominay could do little to spare Scotland's embarrassment in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Kazakhstan last Thursday.

The United midfielder, who pledged his allegiance to Scotland over England, was a substitute for the final 20 minutes of the humiliation in Astana, with the score-line already 3-0.

McTominay was again a substitute for the follow up qualifier against San Marino a few days later, playing half an hour as Scotland won 2-0 against the world's worst international team.

Diogo Dalot (Portugal U-20)

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Emerging full-back Diogo Dalot, who celebrated his 20th birthday last week, was part of the Portugal Under-20 side that was narrowly beaten by Germany in the Under-20 Elite League.

Dalot's Portugal then beat England by a single goal to nil in their final game of the annual tournament, first played in 2017/18, to finish second in the overall standings.

Netherlands won it, while Germany were second and England fourth in the eight-team league.

Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast)

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

Currently out of favour at Old Trafford, Bailly played and scored for Ivory Coast in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, a 3-0 win for Les Elephants over Rwanda.

Bailly netted his country's second of the game midway through the second half after Lille hotshot Nicolas Pepe had bagged the opener early on.

On a sour note, a head injury resulted in the United defender being withdrawn for the final 10 minutes. He was not involved in the subsequent 1-0 friendly win over Liberia as a result.

David de Gea (Spain)

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Having been rested for Spain's last international game, a friendly in November, De Gea was restored to number one for La Roja in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Norway.

The United goalkeeper was powerless to stop Bournemouth forward Joshua King scoring from the penalty spot to deny him a clean sheet, but Spain prevailed 2-1 overall.

De Gea was left on the bench for the underwhelming 2-0 qualifying win against Malta a few days later as Kepa Arrizabalaga was handed a rare chance to start a competitive game.

Paul Pogba (France)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Pogba played every minute of France's first two Euro 2020 qualifiers this month as the reigning world champions hammered both Moldova and Iceland.

The United star bagged an assist in the Moldova game, helping Antoine Griezmann open the scoring, with France eventually winning 4-1 in Chisinau.

An unchanged French side then beat Iceland 4-0 in Paris three days later. Only England (10) have scored more goals than Les Bleus after the first two qualifiers.

United are back in action on Saturday 30 March when Watford visit Old Trafford.