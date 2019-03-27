Manchester United Set for Clash With Tottenham & Milan Clubs in Pre-Season Competition

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Manchester United will face Tottenham and Italian giants Inter during the International Champions Cup in pre-season before rounding off the summer with a match against Gennaro Gattuso's AC Milan in Cardiff.


It's still unknown who exactly will be leading Manchester United through their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, although many expect the current caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be appointed full-time.


Even though there's still some doubt over their new manager, Manchester United have confirmed their pre-season dates which will include a match against Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-chasing Leeds United.

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

United kick-off their tour in July against A-League side Perth Glory before taking on Bielsa's side four days later. The Red Devils then travel to Singapore to face Tottenham and after that, a match against Luciano Spalletti's Inter awaits in Shanghai - their 15th pre-season visit to China.


The club's month-long world tour then concludes in Cardiff against AC Milan on August 3.


"These games and the tour overall will not only assist in our pre-season preparations but also provide entertaining football and an opportunity to interact with our loyal fans in Australasia and Asia," executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said, quoted by The Evening Standard.

"This is will be our third visit to Singapore and our fifteenth pre-season visit to China and we’re excited to be returning to both countries to play against top-class opposition there."

Solskjaer isn't the only manager who is unsure over their future this summer, as Inter's Spalletti is expected to be removed at the end of the season.

The club's recent win in the Derby della Madonnina has bought him some time, but it's widely believed that he will not make it into the new season at San Siro.

