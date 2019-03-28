Bayern Munich Having Second Thoughts Over Suitability of Targets Nicolas Pepe & Timo Werner

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Bayern Munich are having doubts about the suitability of their current frontline targets, Lille winger Nicolas Pepe and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. 

The Bavarians are fresh from smashing their club-record transfer fee with the €80m purchase of Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez, and are looking to continue the rebuild by bolstering their attacking options.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Both Werner and Pepe have long been on the club's radar. However, according to German publication Kicker, as relayed by Fussball.News, the club are apparently reconsidering this approach. 

Despite claims that the Bundesliga champions were readying an €80m package for the Ivorian winger this summer, Kicker's report contends that the club might actually considered that sum too expensive. 

The 23-year-old has notched an impressive 18 goals and 11 assists in 32 games across competitions for Lille this season, but with just three seasons in Ligue 1, and just two of them successful, he remains an unknown quantity. 

He also possesses no European experience, be it in the Champions League or Europa League, and has just 10 international caps to his name. 

As for the Leipzig forward, Bayern are apparently stuck on where he would fit in in the side. His natural position is centre forward, but Robert Lewandowski looks set to remain up front at least for the next season, and Bayern are unsure whether Werner would be able to sufficiently fill the boots of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery on the flanks. 

Indeed, with James Rodriguez potentially set to stay in Bavaria, and Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry acquitted themselves well this year, the German international suddenly seems crowded out up top.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message