Bayern Munich Having Second Thoughts Over Suitability of Targets Nicolas Pepe & Timo Werner

Bayern Munich are having doubts about the suitability of their current frontline targets, Lille winger Nicolas Pepe and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Bavarians are fresh from smashing their club-record transfer fee with the €80m purchase of Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez, and are looking to continue the rebuild by bolstering their attacking options.



JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Both Werner and Pepe have long been on the club's radar. However, according to German publication Kicker, as relayed by Fussball.News, the club are apparently reconsidering this approach.

Despite claims that the Bundesliga champions were readying an €80m package for the Ivorian winger this summer, Kicker's report contends that the club might actually considered that sum too expensive.

The 23-year-old has notched an impressive 18 goals and 11 assists in 32 games across competitions for Lille this season, but with just three seasons in Ligue 1, and just two of them successful, he remains an unknown quantity.

He also possesses no European experience, be it in the Champions League or Europa League, and has just 10 international caps to his name.

As for the Leipzig forward, Bayern are apparently stuck on where he would fit in in the side. His natural position is centre forward, but Robert Lewandowski looks set to remain up front at least for the next season, and Bayern are unsure whether Werner would be able to sufficiently fill the boots of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery on the flanks.

Indeed, with James Rodriguez potentially set to stay in Bavaria, and Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry acquitted themselves well this year, the German international suddenly seems crowded out up top.

