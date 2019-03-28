Liverpool Fans React to Trent Alexander-Arnold's Injury Concerns Ahead of Tottenham Clash

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Liverpool fans are growing anxious at the injury concerns surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold, as Sunday's important clash against Tottenham approaches. 

Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from the England squad that faced the Czech Republic and Montenegro in the recent Euro 2020 qualifiers with a back injury, and Liverpool are unsure whether the full-back will be fit in time for this weekend's Premier League match. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool face Spurs at Anfield in a pivotal game, with the Reds hungry to win the Premier League for the first time ever. With Manchester City two points behind with a game in hand - and facing relegation-threatened Fulham on Saturday - Liverpool cannot afford to slip. 


Alexander-Arnold has been a key member of this Liverpool side that are challenging for the title and Champions League, providing six assists in 20 league starts. The 19 year old has established himself as a starter, and - with Nathaniel Clyne loaned to Bournemouth in January, and Joe Gomez still not fully recovered after his broken leg - it is likely that James Milner will have to deputise in his place. 


Fearing the threat of Spurs wide man Son Heung-min, Liverpool fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at this latest injury news.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message