Liverpool Fans React to Trent Alexander-Arnold's Injury Concerns Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Liverpool fans are growing anxious at the injury concerns surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold, as Sunday's important clash against Tottenham approaches.

Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from the England squad that faced the Czech Republic and Montenegro in the recent Euro 2020 qualifiers with a back injury, and Liverpool are unsure whether the full-back will be fit in time for this weekend's Premier League match.



Liverpool face Spurs at Anfield in a pivotal game, with the Reds hungry to win the Premier League for the first time ever. With Manchester City two points behind with a game in hand - and facing relegation-threatened Fulham on Saturday - Liverpool cannot afford to slip.





Alexander-Arnold has been a key member of this Liverpool side that are challenging for the title and Champions League, providing six assists in 20 league starts. The 19 year old has established himself as a starter, and - with Nathaniel Clyne loaned to Bournemouth in January, and Joe Gomez still not fully recovered after his broken leg - it is likely that James Milner will have to deputise in his place.





Fearing the threat of Spurs wide man Son Heung-min , Liverpool fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at this latest injury news.

Milner V son Niceeeeeeeee — A🔰 (@FtblTrentt) March 26, 2019



