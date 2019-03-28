Manchester United Players Past & Present React to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Permanent Appointment

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Well, it finally happened. The worst kept secret in sports has been unveiled: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the manager proper at Manchester United, after signing a three-year deal with the club he spent over 11 years representing as a player. 

And he's earned it, too, with an impressive record of 14 wins, two draws and three losses in his 19 games in charge thus far across competitions. Naturally, his players, with whom he had already exhibited an excellent rapport after the tension-filled tenure of Jose Mourinho, have had a thing or to say about the interim boss' new three-year deal.

Kicking us off was Ashley Young, with a wonderful evolutionary graphic displaying the four stages of Solskjaer - upstart, winner, legend, gaffer - alongside the caption: "Never in doubt, Ole. Your Manchester United journey continues! #OleAtTheWheel."

Next up were Chris Smalling, Marcus Rashford and Tahith Chong, who all went with (suspiciously?) similar forms of congratulations...

Bringing back the orginality and ingenuity was Jesse Lingard, in a way only J Lingz can. Akin to Young, Lingard too chose that iconic celebration from the 1999 European Cup final winner, but then superimposed himself in front of the Norwegian, Jlingz gesture up and everything. Because, why not?

Alongside the tongue-in-cheek image, the England international also had a sincere message to the 46-year-old, which stated: "Very happy for the gaffer. We're proud to play for him and look forward to this new exciting chapter in the club's history #OleAtTheWheel."

And it wasn't just current players who sent their well-wishes, some of Solskjaer's former teammates got in on the act as well, with Gary Neville writing: "I’m delighted for Ole. I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed. However, the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resources!"

Goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel was similarly excited, exclaiming: "Congratulations my friend, it is well deserved. Up and onwards lets chase some trophies."

And, finally, there was Rio Ferdinand, who used the opportunity to once again share his delighted sentiments when the final whistle had blown following the Red Devils' historic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, where he urged the club to just hand OGS a blank contract.

The delighted defender declared: "Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel... Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of Man Utd! I hope my Thank You is in post Ole."

