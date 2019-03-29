Brendan Rodgers Provides Injury Update on Stricken Marc Albrighton Ahead of Bournemouth Clash

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes winger Marc Albrighton could play again this season.

It was anticipated that the 29-year-old would miss the rest of the campaign after straining his hamstring during the team's preparations for the clash with Manchester United last month. However, Albrighton recently began full training with the Foxes squad again, boosting hopes that he could feature before the season is out.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He would be welcome return for the Foxes, as the former Aston Villa man had become an influential figure at the King Power Stadium since arriving in 2014. Albrighton had been impressive this year before sustaining the damage, netting two goals and notching three assists in the Premier League.

Despite the initial diagnosis looking decidedly negative for the England Under-21 international, Rodgers has now declared he is optimistic that Albrighton will return before Leicester's final league game at home to Chelsea on May 12.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the ex-Liverpool boss said: "I think he will be available at some point. He has worked very, very hard during his rehabilitation and he is back out training again so we are hopeful that before the end of the season he will get some game time.

"That's great news for him and we are hopeful that before the end of the season he will get some game time."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Foxes' game against Bournemouth on Saturday comes too soon for Albrighton, with six more fixtures to come for the 2016 champions before their campaign finishes. They currently sit in tenth position in the table, just three points off of Wolves who occupy the final Europa League qualification place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message