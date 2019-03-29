Gennaro Gattuso Admits Milan Must Leave San Siro to Compete as President Backs New Stadium

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has become the latest key figure to speak out about a potential move away from San Siro, admitting it may be necessary if the club are to re-establish themselves at the top of the European game.

Milan have called the iconic stadium home since 1926, groundsharing with famous rivals Inter since 1947, and although the 80,000 capacity venue has been modernised on a number of occasions, there is a growing consensus that it can no longer compete with the world's major stadia.

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello admitted earlier this week that the Nerazzurri would be open to a move away, with plans discussed to build a new €600m stadium nearby, and Gattuso has weighed in as per the club's twitter to back the decision.

🗣️ Coach Gattuso on San Siro: "It is our heart. When you pass by the stadium you feel the memories and emotions it generates. San Siro will always be a great stadium but in order to compete with other teams I agree with the club's decision"#SampdoriaMilan — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 29, 2019

Rino's words come after Milan president Paolo Scaroni explained that their lack of a modern stadium has caused their revenues to stagnate, telling the press (via Football Italia) that they must consider alternative options within the city of Milan going forward if they are to reclaim their former glories.

Once one of the dominant sides in European football, Milan haven't lifted a Serie A title since 2011, and their last Champions League win came almost 12 years ago.

“I won’t exclude leaving San Siro,” he said. ”We need to embark on a journey like the big names abroad have, equipping ourselves with a modern and efficient structure.





“Only then will we have more revenue, be able to buy players, go to the Champions League and maybe win it again. Inter and Milan are allies in this project.

“We could leave San Siro and play away in Parma, Verona or who knows where, but I don’t think we want to see Inter and Milan play away from Milan. That’s the dilemma.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

“If the ideological dispute over San Siro led to the conclusion that we couldn’t touch any of its structure then we’re leaving.

He concluded: “We’ve been working for six months, visiting all the stadia in the world. The ideological dispute doesn’t lead us anywhere, so we must think about what to do.”