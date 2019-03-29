Paul Merson Claims Liverpool Would Win Premier League if They Had Arsenal's Fixtures

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has claimed Liverpool would win the Premier League title if they had the remaining fixtures that Arsenal are due to play.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League by two points as it stands with seven league fixtures left to go. The Reds could find themselves in second before their clash with Tottenham should Manchester City beat second bottom Fulham in the early kick off on Saturday.

Merson spoke about Liverpool’s difficult run-in during for Sky Sports, stating: "If Liverpool had Arsenal's remaining fixtures they would win the league, but you just know that Arsenal won't win all of these games and that's why they are not a shoo-in for the top four."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Arsenal are aiming to finish in the top four, though Merson revealed he is not certain the Gunners will be guaranteed the final Champions League place.

The north London side will face Newcastle, Everton, Watford, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Leicester, Brighton and Burnley to end the Premier League season, a run of fixtures Merson believes are more favourable than Jürgen Klopp’s sides remaining fixtures.

Liverpool have Tottenham, Southampton, Chelsea, Cardiff, Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves standing in the way of a first league title since 1990.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Reds have not made the run in easy for themselves in recent weeks. James Milner’s late goal at Fulham before the international break salvaged the three points which kept Klopp's side top of table heading into the final run in. They also had to come from behind to beat Burnley the weekend before.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message