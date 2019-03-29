The Stat That Will Give Liverpool Fans Confidence Ahead of Premier League Clash With Spurs

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

With the international break now over, all eyes return to the drama of Premier League football one more, with Liverpool facing a major test of their title credentials on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's table-topping side take on third-placed Tottenham, knowing anything but a victory will hand the initiative back to Manchester City and deal a massive blow to their chances of lifting the league title for the first time in more than two decades.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The visitors endured a difficult run of games domestically, with three defeats in four seeing the other members of the 'big six' close in, and many would argue the international break came at the absolute perfect time for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Despite Spurs potentially coming into Sunday's game more refreshed and less mindful of prior results, Liverpool fans shouldn't worry too much based on how meetings between the two at Anfield have previously turned out.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 24 home Premier League games against Spurs (W15, D8, L1), with their sole blemish in that run coming in May 2011, when they fell to a 2-0 defeat under Kenny Dalglish.

The corresponding fixture last season was home to one of the most dramatic finishes to a game in Premier League history, when Mohamed Salah scored a sublime individual goal before Harry Kane struck a penalty, both in injury time, to ensure the sides shared the points.

With Spurs in wretched Premier League form, a trip to Liverpool is perhaps the last fixture they wanted coming out of the international break, whilst for the Reds, Sunday could turn out to be the beginning of their title-winning end.

      Modal message